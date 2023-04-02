RICHARDS, Robert T.



Robert T. Richards died March 27, 2023. He was one of seven children born of the late Henry Odel Richards and Verda Queen Richards. Robert was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Daprano, Rose Traber, Gertrude Weathers, Lillian Tidwell, Nancy Hogan; and a brother, William Richards. He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Barbara Baldwin Richards; a daughter, Dawn Richards Rush; a son, John Richards; a granddaughter, Ai Richards; and a deceased grandson, Pili Richards.



Robert was educated at East Lake Grammar School, Murphy Junior High School, and Old Atlanta Boys High School. He continued his education at the University of Georgia where he earned an AB Degree in French. He subsequently earned an AB Degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in Public Administration at Georgia State University.



Robert was a member of the following organizations: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Brotherhood of Saint Andrew, Sons of American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Eta Chapter of Chi Phi Fraternity.



Robert was a retired U.S. Marine Corps Captain and a Korean War Veteran. He also a retired Federal Investigator. In addition, he taught French and Spanish for the Dekalb County School District.



As hobbies, Robert enjoyed gardening, reading French and Spanish novels in the original languages, and most of all, travel. He felt himself fortunate indeed, in that during his time in the Marine Corps his leave time and assignments allowed him to travel all over Europe and the Mediterranean countries twice, as well as Turkey, where he was assigned to participate in NATO maneuvers. He also served in Japan and later visited his son who was serving with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



