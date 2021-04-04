RICHARDS, Phillip Fielding



Phillip Fielding Richards found peace on March 26, 2021.



Phillip was born December 15th, 1993 in Atlanta to Janet Chase Pendergrast and James Case Richards. He was the grandson of Roy and Alice Richards and George Edmond Chase Sr. and Jan Perdue Chase. Phillip had a particularly close and loving relationship with his grandmother, Jan. Phillip spent a happy childhood with his beloved brothers Chase and Nick Richards, his mother and stepfather Janet and Sumter Pendergrast and numerous dogs and horses on a farm in Gordonsville, Virginia. He enjoyed playing football and lacrosse at Covenant School in Charlottesville, Virginia and attended the College of Charleston.



As an adult, Phillip had a keen interest and aptitude in all things mechanical. He enjoyed motocross and working on his project car that he would pilot through the Mojave dessert. He struggled bravely with bipolar disorder that was a constant presence in his life. His close-knit family was always there to provide love and support as was his dog and best friend Winnie. The bond with his parents, grandparents and two brothers was both kind and powerful. They would, and often did, drop everything to be at Phillip's side when needed.



Phillip will be remembered always by those who knew and loved him for his keen and curious mind, his gentle but stubborn demeanor and his devotion to his mother, Sumter and the band of brothers. He leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Phillip will be honored in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in the name of Phillip Fielding Richards to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. donate.nami.org/phillip.0000682780

