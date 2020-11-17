RICHARDS, Johnny M.



Johnny M. Richards of Brookhaven, GA went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the age of 74 as a result of complications from being hit by a car in January 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents John L. Richards and Ruth Richards (Hyde) of Brookhaven, GA, his sister Joyce Richards, and brothers, Stevie and Donald Richards. He is survived by sisters Judy Atkins of Lawrenceville, GA, Delores Baukovic of Lithonia, GA, Linda Spears of Winder, GA, and bother Doyle Richards, of Brookhaven, GA. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Susan Richards (Crawford) of Sandy Springs, GA and their children Jennifer Reyes (Brandon Reyes) of Richland, WA, and Stephanie Richards (Russ Johnson) of St. Simon's Island, GA, by sons Johnny Anson Richards (Little Johnny) of Greenbrier, TN, James Marcus Richards (Marc) of Madison, TN, and by his daughter Laura Brock (Tena) (Bryan Brock) of Hampton, GA. Johnny also had many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who referred to him affectionately as Paw Paw, Uncle Johnny, and Big John who will miss him very much. Those who knew Johnny best knew that he was a friendly, fun loving, and generous soul who loved talking to everyone, trading pocket-knives and watches, buying and trading cars, and taking his children and grandchildren out to eat and to play at local parks. Johnny was a familiar face in The Village in Brookhaven where almost everyone who grew up there knew his name. He was generous with his friendship. He would sit and talk to those who needed a friend, feed those who were hungry, or offer a wristwatch to those who needed one, something he did for strangers regularly. He understood the value of time and wanted to remind everyone to spend theirs wisely. He did; some of his favorite memories were from spending time at big family gatherings, vacationing in the mountains and at the beach, helping his children with their cars, playing cards, watching football games and fishing with his nephews and brothers-in-law. While Johnny held many jobs in his life, such as journeyman electrician, school bus driver for DeKalb County, truck driver, and security officer, the jobs that he enjoyed the most were parent, grandfather, brother, uncle, and son. He never took life too seriously and had few regrets; he did not see a point in them. His love for the happy, pure offerings of life was obvious to everyone who met him. He was a man of God, and, during his final years, spent much time listening to God's word and his favorite gospel music. He always said that when he died that he did not want anyone to be sad. Instead, he wanted a big celebration that would bring his whole family together to rejoice in him walking those golden stairs to be with all the loved ones that were lost before him and with Jesus Christ, Our Savior, for all eternity.



A grand celebration of life will be had by all who knew and loved Johnny in early Summer, 2021. Details will be announced in the Spring. Please contact family if you wish to attend. All are welcome.





