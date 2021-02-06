RICHARDS, Gwendolyn E.



Homegoing Service for Mrs. Gwendolyn E. Richards (Butch) who passed on January 27, 2021. Graveside Service TODAY at Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Rodney Bernard Richards, one grandson Rodney B. Richards, Jr.; sister Deloris Ann January; brother Billy Richards (Jacqueline). And a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary 404-691-3810.

