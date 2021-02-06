X

Richards, Gwendolyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RICHARDS, Gwendolyn E.

Homegoing Service for Mrs. Gwendolyn E. Richards (Butch) who passed on January 27, 2021. Graveside Service TODAY at Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Rodney Bernard Richards, one grandson Rodney B. Richards, Jr.; sister Deloris Ann January; brother Billy Richards (Jacqueline). And a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Service entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary 404-691-3810.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.

3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

http://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.