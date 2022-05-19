Richards, Brooke



In Loving Remembrance of



Brooke L. Richards, Sr.



December 20, 1934 –



May 19, 2007



It is the little things that



we remember.



The quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter.



It is the memories of these



little things that let us



keep you close.



You are in our thoughts and hearts every day.



We love and miss you.



Love, Judy, Brooke Jr. and Jean,



Christy and Frank, Elizabeth and Greg,



Carole and Rufe, Amy, Amanda, Abby



and all the grands: Sophie, Shelby,



Stuart, Andy and Amelia.



And the days are 52.