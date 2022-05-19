Richards, Brooke

In Loving Remembrance of
Brooke L. Richards, Sr.
December 20, 1934 –
May 19, 2007
It is the little things that
we remember.
The quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter.
It is the memories of these
little things that let us
keep you close.
You are in our thoughts and hearts every day.
We love and miss you.
Love, Judy, Brooke Jr. and Jean,
Christy and Frank, Elizabeth and Greg,
Carole and Rufe, Amy, Amanda, Abby
and all the grands: Sophie, Shelby,
Stuart, Andy and Amelia.
And the days are 52.
