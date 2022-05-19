ajc logo
Richards, Brooke

In Loving Remembrance of

Brooke L. Richards, Sr.

December 20, 1934 –

May 19, 2007

It is the little things that

we remember.

The quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter.

It is the memories of these

little things that let us

keep you close.

You are in our thoughts and hearts every day.

We love and miss you.

Love, Judy, Brooke Jr. and Jean,

Christy and Frank, Elizabeth and Greg,

Carole and Rufe, Amy, Amanda, Abby

and all the grands: Sophie, Shelby,

Stuart, Andy and Amelia.

And the days are 52.


