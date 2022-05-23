Richard, Jarrett-Crawford

JARRETT-CRAWFORD, Richard Wayne
Richard Wayne Jarrett-Crawford of Dallas, Georgia, was born on November 5, 1969, to loving parents and brother at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He lived a very full, loving, and adventurous life for 52 years, the last 26 of which with his devoted husband. He was taken by a long illness that he fought valiantly on April 28, 2022. His passing was very peaceful with his family at his bedside. He is survived by his husband Richard Crawford; father, Wallace; brother, Rusty; sister-in-law, Fran; aunt, Faye; niece and nephews, Christopher, Jennifer, and Alexander; dearest friend like a brother, Robert Todd Macbeth; and many family and dear friends beyond counting. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Annie Mae Brooks. An inspiration to many, he was Indomitable and Victorious."
