RICH, Stephen Warren



Stephen Warren Rich, 101 of Atlanta, passed away March 14, 2022. Mr. Rich served in the United States Army during World War II. He enjoyed a life-long career in tool sales where he started with Proto Tools and retired from Ingersoll Rand. Mr. Rich was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Charlotte Rich and granddaughter, Charlotte Rich Kellett. He is survived by his daughter, Christa Kellett and great-grandson, Christopher Samuel Roberts. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2 o'clock at The Sunrise Chapel of Arlington Memorial Park.



