Rich, Lieselotte Katharina died on May 16, 2021; she was born September 10, 1926 in Frankfort Germany to Adam and Rosa Unrath, survived by her husband of 69 years Stephen W. Rich, daughter Christa Rich Kellett, and great grandson Christopher Roberts of Charleston, South Carolina.



The funeral services will be Friday May 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA. Visitation will be at 1:30 pm prior to the service. Mrs. Rich lived in the United States for 69 years. She was brought to the US by her husband following WWII. She attended Heidelberg University (Germany) and studied medicine at Sorbonne University in Paris prior to WWII.



