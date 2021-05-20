ajc logo
X

Rich, Lieselotte

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RICH, Lieselotte Katharina

Rich, Lieselotte Katharina died on May 16, 2021; she was born September 10, 1926 in Frankfort Germany to Adam and Rosa Unrath, survived by her husband of 69 years Stephen W. Rich, daughter Christa Rich Kellett, and great grandson Christopher Roberts of Charleston, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be Friday May 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA. Visitation will be at 1:30 pm prior to the service. Mrs. Rich lived in the United States for 69 years. She was brought to the US by her husband following WWII. She attended Heidelberg University (Germany) and studied medicine at Sorbonne University in Paris prior to WWII.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top