RICE, Jr., Jack M.



Jack M. Rice Jr. passed away July 27, 2021. He was born October 16, 1946 in Atlanta, GA to parents Mary Elizabeth Rice (Byrd) and Jack Mason Rice.



Jack grew up in Atlanta, graduating from Pace Academy. He attended University of Oxford in England, later graduating from Georgia State University.



Jack moved to Southern California where he lived for 35 years before moving to John's Island, Florida in recent years.



From a young age, Jack had an intelligent, curious mind. He traveled extensively throughout his life, always excited about the next adventure. He especially loved to travel to New Zealand where enjoyed a Walkabout where he always met interesting people along the way. In his travels he fell in love with Copenhagen, Denmark, where he kept a second home, and spent time every year. Jack had said he had great times in wonderful places and experienced unsurpassed beauty.



Jack never moved back to Atlanta but always loved his hometown. He visited family frequently and always made a point to enjoy a cocktail at the downtown Capital City Club, where he was a long time member. He had a fierce personality, spirit and love for life and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.



Jack was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by Rene Nielsen; his sister Mary Clay Courtland; his brother-in-law John Courtland; nieces and nephew, Alice Belko (Dan), Elizabeth Chaffin (John) and John Courtland Jr. (Kat); and five great-nieces and nephews.

