RICE, Herschel Grantland "Grant"



Hershel Grantland Rice passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on September 20, 2023, at age 83.



He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 14, 1939, to parents Roy Ray and Dorothy Rice, and named after the sports writer Grantland Rice.



After graduating from Murphy High School in 1958, Grant served in the Air Force before going to work in 1964 at Atlanta Artificial Limb Co. which was founded by his father, in 1948.



He earned his certification in Prosthetics after attending classes at various Universities including Northwestern University, New York University, University of New Brunswick and MIT.



He retired from Prosthetics in 1998, after 35 years of providing exceptional care to hundreds of amputees.



He was an avid photographer, biker and hiker and a frequent visitor to Cades Cove in the Smoky Mountains and to Cumberland Island where he co-authored the book "Treasure of Memories" which documented the beauty and serenity of this unique coastal Georgia Island.



Grant is survived by his son, Kevin Rice; and daughter, Jill Rice; his brothers, Ray Rice Jr. (Diane), and Larry Rice (Stacey); his granddaughters, Jana Gourley and Carly Rice; grandson, Ashton Rice; and great-grandson, Elijah Rogers; nephews, Tripp, Mike, Scott, Brian and Nathan; and nieces, Stacey, Kelly, Tracy and Eden. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; his sister, Brenda; and his long time companion, Judy Spivia.



Services will be held at Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel in Stockbridge, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 27.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Grant's memory to the National Park Service specifying either Cumberland Island National Seashore or Great Smoky Mountains National Park.



