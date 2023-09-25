Rice, Herschel

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

RICE, Herschel Grantland "Grant"

Hershel Grantland Rice passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on September 20, 2023, at age 83.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 14, 1939, to parents Roy Ray and Dorothy Rice, and named after the sports writer Grantland Rice.

After graduating from Murphy High School in 1958, Grant served in the Air Force before going to work in 1964 at Atlanta Artificial Limb Co. which was founded by his father, in 1948.

He earned his certification in Prosthetics after attending classes at various Universities including Northwestern University, New York University, University of New Brunswick and MIT.

He retired from Prosthetics in 1998, after 35 years of providing exceptional care to hundreds of amputees.

He was an avid photographer, biker and hiker and a frequent visitor to Cades Cove in the Smoky Mountains and to Cumberland Island where he co-authored the book "Treasure of Memories" which documented the beauty and serenity of this unique coastal Georgia Island.

Grant is survived by his son, Kevin Rice; and daughter, Jill Rice; his brothers, Ray Rice Jr. (Diane), and Larry Rice (Stacey); his granddaughters, Jana Gourley and Carly Rice; grandson, Ashton Rice; and great-grandson, Elijah Rogers; nephews, Tripp, Mike, Scott, Brian and Nathan; and nieces, Stacey, Kelly, Tracy and Eden. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; his sister, Brenda; and his long time companion, Judy Spivia.

Services will be held at Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel in Stockbridge, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 27.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Grant's memory to the National Park Service specifying either Cumberland Island National Seashore or Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel & Fairview Memorial Gardens

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

https://www.horisawardfairviewchapel.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Family feeds the community for three generations8h ago

COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail

Credit: AP

Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for...
41m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
14h ago

Credit: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

GBI: Wanted suspect killed in shootout with deputies at Columbus hotel
10h ago
The Latest

Wilson, Linwood
1h ago
Mainville, Lorenia
1h ago
Wuest, Harry
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top