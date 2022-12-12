ajc logo
X

Rice, Gayle Richards

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RICE, Gayle Richards

Evelyn Gayle Richards Rice "Grandma Birdie", age 90, of Jasper, GA, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 15th, 1932. Raised in Atlanta, she graduated from NAPS (Westminster) Shortly afterwards, she married Harold Ashworth Rice.

She spent her life caring for her family and involved in many civic and church related organizations (DAR, Junior League, Current Events Club, Good Samaritan) Her latter part of life, she made Jasper, Georgia her home for over 30 years where she attended Trinity Church.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at South Canton Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Church of Marble Hill with Pastor Jeff Gangel officiating.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Ashworth Rice and sister Dent Bloodworth.

Survivors include her sister - Jean Richards Holly, children - Susan Ozburn, Alan Rice, Mark Rice & Cynthia Hunt. 13 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.

Her faith and family were the greatest joy in her life.

In lieu of flowers, Gayle requested donations be made to Pickens County Young Life (PO Box 181 Jasper, GA 30143).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen8h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
16h ago

Police: Woman hospitalized in apparent road rage shooting near Midtown
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
3h ago

Credit: City of Emerson

Emerson mayor, wife killed in 4-vehicle crash in Cherokee County
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Wilcoxson, Deborah
Balis, Earle
1h ago
Pittman, Annie
1h ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
17h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
6h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top