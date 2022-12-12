RICE, Gayle Richards



Evelyn Gayle Richards Rice "Grandma Birdie", age 90, of Jasper, GA, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 15th, 1932. Raised in Atlanta, she graduated from NAPS (Westminster) Shortly afterwards, she married Harold Ashworth Rice.



She spent her life caring for her family and involved in many civic and church related organizations (DAR, Junior League, Current Events Club, Good Samaritan) Her latter part of life, she made Jasper, Georgia her home for over 30 years where she attended Trinity Church.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at South Canton Funeral Home.



Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Church of Marble Hill with Pastor Jeff Gangel officiating.



She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Ashworth Rice and sister Dent Bloodworth.



Survivors include her sister - Jean Richards Holly, children - Susan Ozburn, Alan Rice, Mark Rice & Cynthia Hunt. 13 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.



Her faith and family were the greatest joy in her life.



In lieu of flowers, Gayle requested donations be made to Pickens County Young Life (PO Box 181 Jasper, GA 30143).

