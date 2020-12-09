RICCI, Eveline Marie



Eveline Marie Ricci, age 86, of McDonough, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born in Millbury, Massachusetts to Hilarien A. Gauthier and Cecile Y. (Thibault) Gauthier. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Walter E. Ricci; brothers, J. Roland Gauthier and wife Eileen, Clarence R. Gauthier and wife Lorene, Richard A. Gauthier, Paul A. Gauthier, and Gaston O. Gauthier; sisters, Lucie A. Gauthier, Jacqueline M. Gauthier, and Marie Therese Gauthier; grandchildren, Cory A. Lovett and Angela D. Ricci; brother-in-law, Jack Murphy.



Eveline is survived by son, Joseph A. Ricci of McDonough, GA; daughters, Suzanne M. Houlihan and husband Tommy of Huntington Beach, CA, Darlene M. Kitchens and husband James of Griffin, GA, and Christine M. Masson and husband William of Fayetteville, GA; brothers, Donald J. Gauthier and wife Judy of Millbury, MA, Gerald J. Gauthier and wife Claire of West Franklin, NH; sisters, Rachel M. Gauthier of Whitinsville, MA and Cecile M.Y. Murphy of Millbury, MA; sisters-in-law, Frances Gauthier of E. Millbury, MA, Geraldine Gauthier of Auburn, MA, and Jeannine Gauthier of Northborough, MA; Dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and greatgreat-nieces & nephews.



Eveline attended Worcester Girls Trade School in Worcester, MA where she learned to be a seamstress. She will be dearly missed by her family and all that knew her.



Funeral Services will be held at St. James The Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors in McDonough, GA on Wednesday, 12/09/2020 from 5-8 PM. Interment will follow the funeral service at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville, GA. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



