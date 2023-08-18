RICARDO, Rudisendo Almarales "Papi"



Mr. Rudisendo "Papi" Almarales Ricardo of Atlanta, GA, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023. He was born May 14, 1948. He was preceded in death by Alfredo "Pipo" Almarales, his only son. Papi is survived by his three daughters, Candy, Maria, and Barbara, and their spouses; five grandchildren, Mahogany, Dermus II, Natalia, Cristina, and Mateo; Skye Elena, his only great-grandchild.



Family members will scatter his ashes in a private ceremony.



They thank you for prayers, calls, and words of comfort at this time of bereavement.



Southern Cremations & Funerals at Holly Hill in charge of services.



