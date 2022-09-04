ajc logo
X

Rhymes, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RHYMES, Barbara M.

Barbara M. Rhymes, 77, of Atlanta, Georgia formerly of Decatur, IL passed into eternity on Friday, August 26, 2022. Barbara was born on January 28, 1945, to Edward Eugene Rodgers and Mattie Dorothy Rodgers (Belue) in Decatur, IL. Barbara was a retiree from IBM Credit Union of Atlanta GA. In her spare time, Barbara loved traveling, reading, gardening and enjoying time with her family and friends. Barbara leaves to rejoice and cherish her memories: three children, Valindra (Ulysses) Fleming, Jerome (Tamara) Rhymes, Natashia Harris and a bonus son, Brent Harris; three sisters, Virginia Rodgers of Decatur, IL, Judy Evans of Grand Rapids, MI and Sherry Ross of Decatur, IL; one brother, Larry (Lillie) Rodgers of Decatur, IL; granddaughters, Torrica (Matthew Johnson), Ayana Harris, Camera Gregg and Tamari Rhymes; grandson; Elan Rhymes; three great-grandchildren, Sarai Johnson, Anaya Harris and Sydney Johnson; grandpup, Rico Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Please share memories, photos and stories on the memorial tribute at barbara-rhymes.forevermissed.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale18h ago
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?
6h ago
Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins
1h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
4h ago
The Latest
Jackson, Larry
Barr, John
1h ago
Britt, Frances
1h ago
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top