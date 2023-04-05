RHODES, John



John Lewis Rhodes age 98, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023. Lewis was born in Greenville, SC on February 3, 1925. A veteran of World War II, he held numerous positions in the railroad locomotive industry including creating successful businesses, most notably Republic Locomotive Works and RailRhodes, Inc. In addition to being active in his church, he had many favorite activities such as singing bass in groups and choirs and tinkering with everything from antique cars to remote control airplanes. He loved fishing and boating, but most of all he enjoyed many weekends and summers at his lake house with family, especially his grandchildren.



Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ernestine; parents, Leila and Thomas Rhodes; and brothers, Ray and Butch. He is survived by his children, Nan (Steve) Maier, John Rhodes, and Leiann (Matt) Fredrick; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at Avondale First Baptist Church on Thursday, April 6, at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 7 at 3:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Atlanta Youth Project (Boys to Men).



