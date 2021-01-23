Rhodes, Dorothy

X

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Rhodes affectionately known as "Donnie" of 35 Whitehead Ct., Covington, GA will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2801 Broughton Road Newborn, GA 30056 Pastor Derrick Reid, Eulogist. Assisted by others. She leaves precious memories with her son; Bobby Rhodes "BJ"; three brothers, Grady Williams, Leroy (Mary) Williams and John (Cathy) Williams; five sisters, Lona Smith, Mattie Brooks, Louise Thomas, Annie Thomas and Mary Oglesby; two special nieces, Teresa Wade and Sharon Thomas and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home, Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the above address at 10:45 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

