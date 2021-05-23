RHOADS, Audrey Kathleen



Audrey Kathleen Rhoads nee Wootton was born on August 7, 1929 in Waialua, Hawaii, and she peacefully departed from this world to the next on April 29, 2021 in Roswell, GA. Kathleen is survived by her three children, Robert Christopher Rhoads, Sheila Rhoads Coyle (Jim), Douglas Kimberlin Rhoads, and four wonderful grandchildren, J. Patrick Coyle (Paige), Ryan K. Buckman (Frank), Sean R. Coyle (Catherine), and Eva L. Rhoads. Kathleen was married to her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life Col. Robert C. Rhoads. Bob and Kathleen were married for 60 years until his passing in 2012. After they were married Kathleen and Bob lived an active military lifestyle, living and raising their family in a variety of places including; Tokyo, Japan, Monterey, CA, Valley Forge, PA, and Bowie, MD, before settling back home in Kailua, HI. While residing in Kailua, Kathleen was able to re-connect with her roots, her extended family and childhood friends. She was an active resident of Kailua and despite raising her family Kathleen found time to work full time as an administrative assistant at Jack Wolf Insurance in Kailua.



It was only the lure of Grandchildren that could lead Kathleen and Bob from Hawaii to Roswell, GA in 1992. For the next twenty-nine years Kathleen was an active Tutu in her grandchildren's lives. Always the gracious host, Tutu presided over numerous birthdays, holiday events, family gatherings; and, she attended all of the school plays, graduations, football, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, and soccer games any one person could stand. Kathleen was spirited and inquisitive person, a voracious reader, once bowled a 300 game, a devoted and loving mother and grandmother; and, a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. Kathleen spent the last eight years of her life as an engaged and happy resident of Arbor Terrace at Crabapple, and our family would like to thank the entire staff there for their loving care and attention of our beloved mother over several years. Aloha Tutu.

