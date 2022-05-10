Rhinehart, William

RHINEHART, Jr. William C. "Bill"



William C. "Bill" Rhinehart Jr., age 91, passed on April 27, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Nichols Rhinehart, to whom he was married for 67 years; their children, Kristin Peyton and Kirk Rhinehart (Karen); five grandchildren, Kati Thomas (Jack), Taylor Peyton, Dylan Peyton, Parker Rhinehart, and Garrett Rhinehart; and one great-grandchild, Milo Thomas. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Sunday, May 22nd at 5:00 PM, at First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro https://www.firstpresjonesboroga.org/.

