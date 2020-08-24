William Grant Reynolds Today we celebrate your birthday. On this day and forever we are grateful of your love and sacrifice that you shown and demonstrated to your family and your friends. Today is your day. We love you!! THE LEGACY CONTINUES!
Reynolds, William
