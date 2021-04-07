REYNOLDS, Lorena



Lorena "Tessie" Reynolds, age 99, of Berkeley Lake, GA, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.



Funeral services for Tessie will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Harold Savage officiating. Burial will follow at the City of Norcross Cemetery. The family will gather from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the funeral home.



Tessie was born August 28, 1921 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Robert Parker and the late Beulah McCullough Parker; also preceding her in death was the love of her life, Jack J. Reynolds Sr; beloved son, Jack J. Reynolds Jr.; brothers, Harold Parker, Arnold Parker and Douglas Parker.



Tessie was a member of Norcross Presbyterian Church. She retired from the Internal Revenue Services with over 25 years of service. She enjoyed fishing and boating. Times dearest to her heart were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Margo Reynolds; grandchildren, Kiley Reynolds and wife Amy, Dylan Reynolds, and MacKenzie Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Blakeley and Grayson.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.



