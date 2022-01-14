REYNOLDS, Jeffery L.



Age 59, of Atlanta, GA passed December 28, 2021. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:00AM at New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2875 1st Ave SW Atlanta, GA 30315. He is survived by his loving wife, Shaton Bell. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.



