REYNOLDS, PA, H. Tim



H. Tim Reynolds, PA., 77, of Cordele, GA passed away, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. His remains will be cremated and the family will



have private services. After the Covid-19 pandemic a celebration of life will be held at his home.



