ajc logo
X

Reynolds, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REYNOLDS, Charles "Woody"

Charles Woodward Reynolds of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the age of 79. Woody was born on November 11, 1942 to Charles and Margaret Reynolds. Woody attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and went on to work for the petroleum pipeline industry for 57 years until he retired in 2021. Woody loved the outdoors and never missed an opportunity to go shooting or fishing. He was also an excellent dancer. More than anything he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Reynolds; his children, Page Whitfield (Randy), Leslie Boyd (Jack), Cannon Reynolds (Mary Agnes); his six grandchildren, his six great-grandchildren and close extended family.

A memorial service will be held in the main sanctuary of the Church of the Apostles on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Westminster in Conyers, Georgia, or Leading the Way, the International Ministry of Dr. Michael Youssef.

campwestminster.org or ltw.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud9h ago

Georgia Tech adjusting on the fly with Jeff Sims’ availability questionable
11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
11h ago

Credit: BrianAJackson

Whistleblower lawsuit claims state agency violating open records law by use of Signal app
7h ago

Credit: BrianAJackson

Whistleblower lawsuit claims state agency violating open records law by use of Signal app
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs lose key safety Dan Jackson for season
3h ago
The Latest

Small, Glenn
2h ago
Barechson, Morton
2h ago
Ingram, James
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Watch the Atlanta Press Club Georgia gubernatorial debate
Trial underway for man accused of killing D.C.-area restaurant manager in Atlanta
9h ago
Two decades after misfire, Savannah celebrates its new auto plant
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top