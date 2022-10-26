REYNOLDS, Charles "Woody"



Charles Woodward Reynolds of Atlanta, Georgia passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the age of 79. Woody was born on November 11, 1942 to Charles and Margaret Reynolds. Woody attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and went on to work for the petroleum pipeline industry for 57 years until he retired in 2021. Woody loved the outdoors and never missed an opportunity to go shooting or fishing. He was also an excellent dancer. More than anything he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Reynolds; his children, Page Whitfield (Randy), Leslie Boyd (Jack), Cannon Reynolds (Mary Agnes); his six grandchildren, his six great-grandchildren and close extended family.



A memorial service will be held in the main sanctuary of the Church of the Apostles on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM with a reception immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Westminster in Conyers, Georgia, or Leading the Way, the International Ministry of Dr. Michael Youssef.



campwestminster.org or ltw.org

