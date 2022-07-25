ajc logo
REYNOLDS, Amy Elizabeth

Amy Reynolds, age 62, passed away on July 17,2022 after a battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents Gene Reynolds and Joyce R. Simpson. Also by brother Rodney Reynolds.

Amy was a Registered Nurse who truly enjoyed her work with passion for her patients. She loved spending time at the beach and got great pleasure watching the dolphins.

Amy is survivedby brother Steve & his wife Josephine, Aunt Jean Backus, cousin Kim Backus who was her guardian angel, also many other cousins who loved her dearly.




