REYNAUD, Junior G.
Junior G. Reynaud, age 90, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on March 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Florine; son, Winston Autry; daughter, Felicia Michelle and her husband Phillip; his beloved grandsons, Grant, Gavin, Griffin and Galen; his loving sister, Lois Reynaud Pugh; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd, Roswell, GA 30075, on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM. The family will be receiving friends for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 2:00 PM. Fellowship, light food and beverages will follow the ceremony at a friend's home; location to be announced. The family will accept floral tributes or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel2Towers, t2t.org.
