REYES, Estelle



REYES, Estelle Akridge, age 72, passed away on February 6, 2022 after a long illness. She was born in Hueytown, Alabama and was married to Louis A Reyes in 1983. She moved to Roswell, Georgia in 1984 and lived there until her death. A great wife and mother she is survived by her husband; son Robert Banker, stepson she considered her son Louis Reyes Jr., grandchildren Dylan Banker, Kayla Banker, and Trey Reyes, who she helped raise since he was a baby and who now attends Kennesaw State University, and sisters Kathy Williams and Nell Pace and brother John Akridge. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity of your choice in her name. There will be no services at this time.

