REVILLS, Dee



Mr. Dee Revills, 87, of Hahira, Georgia, passed away January 22, 2022 at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, Georgia. Mr. Revills was born March 25, 1934 in Cook County to the late Ernest Revills and Ida Lou Bennett Revills. He lived most of his life in Jonesboro, Georgia until spending the last five months in Hahira. He was the owner of Economy Mobile Homes and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Revills served in the United States Army. Mr. Revills is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Denese and Tracy Davis of Hahira; three grandchildren, Shelby Davis and Morgan Davis, both of Hahira, and Emily and Andy Powell of Valdosta, Georgia. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Herman Revills, and his sister, Mary Lou Wright. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Woodlawn City Cemetery in Adel, Georgia with Rev. Johnny Hendley officiating. Interment will follow. No formal visitation will be held. Condolences may be expressed online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home, Inc. of Adel, Georgia is serving the Revills family.

