REVIERE, Stacy Lynette
Stacy Lynette Reviere, 53, of Lithonia, GA, passed on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:00 AM at Berean Christian Church, Lithonia, GA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: DeKalb County School District