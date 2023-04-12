REVIERE, Stacy Lynette



Stacy Lynette Reviere, 53, of Lithonia, GA, passed on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:00 AM at Berean Christian Church, Lithonia, GA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

