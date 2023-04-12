X

Reviere, Stacy

Obituaries
REVIERE, Stacy Lynette

Stacy Lynette Reviere, 53, of Lithonia, GA, passed on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:00 AM at Berean Christian Church, Lithonia, GA. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

