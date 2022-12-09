REVERE, Shirley
Shirley Revere, age 57, of Ellenwood, passed November 28, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, 11 AM, at Restoration and Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 5370 Ash Street, Forest Park. Interment South-View Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
