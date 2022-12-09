ajc logo
Revere, Shirley

REVERE, Shirley

Shirley Revere, age 57, of Ellenwood, passed November 28, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, 11 AM, at Restoration and Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 5370 Ash Street, Forest Park. Interment South-View Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10 AM until 6 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com

