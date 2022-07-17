ajc logo
Reuter, Charles

Obituaries
REUTER, Charles Julius

Charles Julius Reuter, 72, of Decatur, GA, passed away on July 13, 2022. Charles was predeceased by his father, Charles Reuter, Sr., his sister Arlene Kluska, and his son Joshua Reuter. He is survived by his mother, Vilma Hurst; two brothers, James Reuter and Steven Reuter; two children, Charles James Reuter and Jessica Reuter (Jamie Hayes); four granddaughters, Dajia U. Reuter, Mikaela Joshandra Beck, Emily Hayes, and Evelyn Hartlund; and five nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife and the mother of his children, Claudia Reuter. Charles was born in Kenilworth, NJ and served in the United States Army before moving to Decatur, GA in 1973. He was a hard worker who also enjoyed bowling, playing softball, and watching Braves baseball. He was a dedicated father and grandfather. His family appreciates your thoughtful condolences. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

