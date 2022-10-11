ajc logo
Reteneller, James

RETENELLER, James "Jim" Carothers

James "Jim" Carothers Reteneller of Atlanta, passed away peacefully in Decatur, GA on October 6, 2022. He was 76. Born in 1945, in Atlanta to Virginia Carothers Reteneller and Leo S. Reteneller, Jr. He is survived by his five siblings: Karen (Tam) Hutchinson, Steve (Alicia) Reteneller, Elizabeth (Paolo) Riani, John (Lidia) Reteneller and Dan (Karen) Reteneller; as well as several nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Jim spent his formative years in New Orleans, and often spoke fondly of his time at Jesuit High School, where he graduated. Jim served in the Navy and studied at Loyola University New Orleans and Georgia State University. Starting in the late '70's, Jim worked for years at Happy Herman's, a well-known specialty grocery store and delicatessen. He later worked in the Policy Research Center at Georgia State. Jim was known for his friendly, outgoing personality. He loved to cook and bake, and he especially enjoyed sharing his kitchen creations with others. He was quite conversant in many areas of life, particularly sports, history, politics, and world events. He possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of college football and was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society.

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
