RESTREPO, Sofia Sofia Shea Restrepo passed peacefully in her parents' arms on August 25th, 2020. Sofia was born on May 26th, 2020, with a Type IV Laryngeal Cleft, a very rare birth defect. During her 13 weeks of life, she was extremely loved by family and friends and will forever leave a lasting impression on many hearts. In addition to her strong spirit she is leaving with us, she gave the gift of juvenile cartilage which will give other children the ability to walk. During her short life, Sofia loved listening to music, watching soccer with dad, reading Harry Potter with mom, cuddling with her stuffed animals, and getting all the snuggles from her parents. Sofia is the daughter of Sebastian and Emily Restrepo of Atlanta, Georgia. She is survived by her paternal grandparents Jorge William Restrepo and Ana Clara Restrepo, her maternal grandparents Brian Blakey and Kimberly Hollman, her aunt Elizabeth Blakey, and uncle Weston Blakey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in honor of Sofia, as they supported her for most of her life. A private funeral will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur on September 1st, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit their memorial at www.asturner.com.

