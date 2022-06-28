RESTAGNO, Richard



It is with profound sadness that the family of Richard Dennis Restagno, 69, of Atlanta, Georgia announces his passing after an unexpected illness on June 22, 2022 at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead.



Richard was born on December 27,1952 in Manhattan, New York to Charles and Frances (Nail) Restagno.



When Richard was six years old, his family moved to the Golden Isles of Georgia. It was on the coastal thoroughfare (Highway 17), that his father established Charlie's Italian American Restaurant, the first of its kind to serve Italian cuisine in Brunswick.



Fortunately, when they relocated from New York to Brunswick, Georgia, Richard met his closest and lifelong friends to this day: Lindy Hulse Aiken, Howard Mann, Ricky Poppell and Joe Salkin.



Richard graduated from Glynn Academy High School in Brunswick where he was a member of the Math Club and International Relations Club.



Richard attended Coastal Community College (BJC) in Brunswick and subsequently went on to the University of Georgia where he received his BA and MBA in Business.



In 1976 after graduating from UGA, Richard relocated to Atlanta where he became a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. Richard never retired and his entire 46-year career was with Merrill Lynch/Bank of America. He was a First Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor. Richard loved his work and cared deeply for his clients and their financial success.



Richard enjoyed playing golf and was an active member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, Sea Island, and Ocean Forest golf clubs. As an alumni of the University of Georgia, he was an avid Dawgs Fan. Richard was ecstatic that he was finally able to see his beloved Georgia Bulldogs win a championship this past year.



Richard has had a home on Sea Island for many years where one of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his family and friends.



Richard is survived by his high school sweetheart, first wife and current partner of 15 years, Rita Omark; his son, Matthew Restagno and daughter, Melissa Restagno; and their mother and former wife, Lorna Farrow Restagno, all of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by one half brother Charles (Sonny) Restagno of Palm Coast, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a half brother, Robert (Bob) Restagno.



Richard's wishes were to be cremated. He also desired that his ashes be spread among the waters and marshes of the Golden Isles that he so loved.



Richard will be missed by his family, many close friends, clients and colleagues. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. Family and friends are invited to gather beginning at 1:00 PM. Regrettably, due to the latest Covid outbreak in Fulton County, masks will be required.



Memorial donations may be made to Richard's favorite charity, the Tommy Nobis Center, 1480 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, Georgia, 30066.



