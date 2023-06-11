RESSLER, Edward "Ed"



Edward "Ed" Ressler, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023. He was born in NY, NY to the late Burt and Helene (Keuneke) Ressler. He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Everett) Ressler; and his sisters, Kathy Bussard and Lucie Primo. He has children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who mourn his loss as well. Ed had a fun and loving relationship with all of his kids, and enjoyed spending time with each family at Walt Disney World.



Ed had many hobbies and passions throughout his life. He was a man of diverse interests including playing racquetball, cooking, family trips to Wild Dunes, SC, inshore saltwater fishing trips with "Capt. Ben" and his son, Steve or niece, Birgit, attending dog shows, and being "Santa Claus" at that special time of year. He and his wife, Joanne, shared the love of RV'ing and traveled all over the country with their dogs.



Ed was sincerely dedicated to the East Cobb Lions Club, where he was a member for 34 years. He was well-known for his work for the Georgia Lion's Camp for the Blind and participated in events throughout the years. He was also a leader for the Cobb County Eye Screening Team. He held volunteerism close to his heart by exercising selflessness, service and support for others, and the community.



Ed was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps and a Vietnam Veteran. He was awarded a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross and 3 Gold Star air medals for meritorious achievement in aerial flight as a designated Naval Aviator with the Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 163 during his deployment to Vietnam. His courage and devotion to duty in the face of of hazardous flying conditions were in keeping with the highest traditions of the US Naval Services. He saved the lives of many soldiers during his tour in Vietnam.



Ed's qualities often loved most by his family and friends included his sense of humor, quick wit and always a "new" joke to tell. Throughout his life, he remained positive, hopeful and willing to find solutions to every situation presented to him. His final resting place will be the cemetery at historic Christ Church, Frederica, an Episcopal community on Saint Simons Island. Memorial donations can be made to: Georgia Lion's Camp for the Blind, 5626 Laura Walker Rd., Waycross, GA 31506-6488 or by calling (912) 283-4320.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com