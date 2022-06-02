ajc logo
Respress, Diane

1 hour ago

RESPRESS, Diane

Our Beloved Mrs. Diane Respress passed on Friday, May 27, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Crawford County Center 640 HWY 128, Roberta GA. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 12-8 PM. A Second Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 9:00 AM at Crawford County Center. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel, located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034, 404-241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

