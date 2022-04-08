ajc logo
Reser, Barbara

RESER, Barbara Love

August 14, 1955 – April 2, 2022

Barbara Love Evans Reser, age 66, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away at home from brain cancer on April 02, 2022. Married on June 12, 1975 to Gary Dean Reser, her high school sweetheart and love of her life; they enjoyed a won-derful marriage and partnership for 46 years. Barbara was a woman of strong faith, was a sweet, kind, friendly, and loving person, a fabulous cook, and was a devoted daughter, sibling, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, R Edward and Marlene Wellborn; and brother, William R Wellborn. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Gary; son, B Nicholas Reser (Jessica); daughter, Amanda E R Kennedy (Ryan); grandchildren, Raelyn L Reser, Lincoln H T Kennedy, Grant G D Kennedy; 5 siblings and their children; and 16 nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Sunday, April 10, 2022, 2 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel. Visitation at 1 PM. sandyspringschapel.com In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be welcomed to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Winship Brain Tumor Fund, by phone at 404-712-4483.




Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

