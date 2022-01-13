REPASKY, Michael George



Michael George Repasky, of Sandy Springs, GA, Atlantic City, NJ and formerly of Vienna, VA passed away at the age of 93 on December 24, 2021, with his wife of 60 years by his side. Mike was born in Feb. 18, 1928 in the Southside of Pittsburgh, PA, where he spent his entire childhood. The tenth of twelve children. Mike graduated from Duguesne University in 1951 with a degree in Print Journalism. After 40 years, Mike retired from his position with the State Department to pursue his true passion for storytelling, publishing five books. Mike was always a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather (Papa). He is predeceased by his parents and ten of his eleven siblings. He was survived by his wife of 60 years, Margarita Rosa Repasky, two children, Michael A Repasky (Kim) of Dunwoody, GA and Michela M Silvia (Stephen) of Washington, DC, four grandchildren Alex Silvia of Washington, DC, Jack Repasky (Ari) of Atlanta, GA, Carolyn Repasky of Savannah, GA, and Grace Repasky of Atlanta, GA and a sister, Therese Straub of Ft. Meters, FL. We will forever miss him, though we know he walks with us in spirit each and every day.



