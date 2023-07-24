RENO, Mary Ellen "Molly"



Mary Ellen "Molly" Reno, a beloved mother and former school teacher, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023, at the age of 79. She was surrounded by her loving family and pets. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:30 AM, at Emory Presbyterian Church, 1886 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta, GA 30307.





