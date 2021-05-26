Rennolds, Marilyn

ajc logo
RENNOLDS, Joyce

Marilyn "Joyce" Rennolds, 85, of Roswell, Georgia, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Joyce was born July 30, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan.

Joyce Rennolds, DDiv was known as "Motivator of One or a Thousand". She was an internationally recognized keynote speaker, TV personality, author of "The Energy Connection", and an ordained Minister. She taught Professional Speaking, Prosperity and Leadership Development.

Joyce never met a stranger and was loved by many. She enjoyed travel, shopping, dining out and spending time with family.

Survivors include daughters Kathy Rennolds Thomas (Mike), Cynthia Rennolds Smith (Randy), and grandson, Alex Smith.

In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated, and a private family ceremony was held. A public memorial will be conducted at City of Light Spiritual Center, Atlanta, GA on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, one may donate in her name to the Special Olympics of Georgia, an organization which was dear to her.

As Joyce would say, "love and bless, and so it is".




