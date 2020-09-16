RENFROE, Frances Gorda Hay Age 84, of Dallas, passed September 13, 2020. Service September 16, 2 PM at Clark Funeral Home, Hiram, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA
30141
