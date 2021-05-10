ajc logo
RENFRO, Melba J.

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">RENFRO, Melba J.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">A Celebration of Life Service for Reverend Melba J. Renfro will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 11 am Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3646 Hogan Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 am. Limited seating. The Rev. Dr. Carl Henry Moncrieff, Sr., Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Survivors: mother, Brenda Stevenson; sisters, Donna Renfro Lawson and Venis Simms; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 1-6 pm at Murray Brother (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLMurrayBrothers.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

