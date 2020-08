RENDER, Mattie Celebration of Life for Mattie Render will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, 11 AM, at Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Visitation, August 13, 2020, 4 PM - 8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.