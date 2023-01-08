Rempe, Nancy

REMPE (SIBLEY), Nancy Aileen



Nancy Rempe, age 80, was born February 21, 1942 in Waycross, Georgia and was the daughter of the late William Harold Sibley and Aileen Parker Sibley. She and her parents relocated first to Marietta and then to Atlanta where she attended the Westminster Schools and Agnes Scott College. She married Edward Theodore Rempe (Ted) on October 28, 1961 and the newlyweds moved to Dallas, Texas. There Nancy completed her education at Southern Methodist University and began her teaching career, first at Good Shepherd Day School, then at the Hockaday School. She and Ted raised their two children and were active in the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Dallas. Following retirement, Nancy and Ted relocated to Orange Beach, Alabama joining Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores. Nancy was an excellent student and teacher and continued her love of learning throughout her life. She was an accomplished musician with a fine soprano voice and enjoyed singing with church choirs and community groups. She played the piano, the guitar, the dulcimer and the harp. She enjoyed reading, sewing and crafts, painting and cooking. Nancy was a devoted walker and bike rider. Following the death of her husband, Ted in 2015, she moved to Portland, Oregon to be close to her daughter Diana. Nancy was a cherished daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and the love of her family and friends was paramount. She is survived by her two children, Diana Rempe O'Herron (Pat), Edward Harold Rempe (Cherisa); her eight grandchildren: Isabelle, Elijah, Jessica, Ted, Sandra, Violet, Jack and Kristen; her sister and brother-in-law Susan and John Traendly; her cousins Sarah Howell, Edith Waller, David Parker and many treasured friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Ted, and her cousin William Sutton. A Celebration of Life service was held in Portland, and a memorial service is planned for a later date.

