Reitman, Edwin

Edwin Herbert Reitman, 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on May 2, 2023 at his home. Ed had an illustrious career as the General Counsel of United Parcel Services for many decades and ultimately served as the President of UPS Europe during the last two years of his career. Ed completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and earned his JD at the GW School of Law. Edwin was predeceased by his wife, Lee Reitman; and his sister, Rita Rosenkrantz. He is survived by his daughter, Joanna Drogy; son, Devon Engel; grandchildren, Jessica and Madison Drogy and Sam and Max Engel; son-in-law, Barry Drogy; daughter-in-law, Carla Engel; siblings, Howard Reitman and Judy Peskind. Memorial donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Humane Society: https://atlantahumane.org. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs with Rabbi Jason Holtz officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

