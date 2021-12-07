REISS, Cheryl



Cheryl Linda Aaronson Reiss, age 79, of Alpharetta, GA passed away at home November 30, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 17, 1942 to Jacob Aaronson and Irma Berlin Aaronson. Cheryl grew up in Silver Spring, MD with her sister Wendy and brother Sidney. She had several lifetime best friends some from as long ago as kindergarten. She attended Montgomery Blair HS and as a HS student she went on a memorable month-long trip the National Parks. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a bachelor's degree in history. Later, she received a teacher-librarian certificate from Rutgers University.



While working in Civil Defense at the NIH, Cheryl met Errol Reiss at a dance at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington DC. They were married there in 1968. They made a series of moves following Errol's career, first at the Institute of Microbiology, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, then to the NIH in Bethesda Md and, finally, to Atlanta at the CDC. A son, Brendan was born in New Brunswick. Two children followed in Atlanta: a son Deven, who died in infancy, and a daughter Merryl. Over the years Cheryl worked at a series of jobs, teaching in a private day school, clerking at Zee Medical, and most rewardingly she was for ten years a library tech at the Embry Hills Branch of the Dekalb Public Library. There she enjoyed answering inquiries from the patrons and helping students with school research projects. Making and keeping friends was an important part of her life. She was an avid reader and was up-to-date on current events. Her other interests included accompanying her husband on overseas trips to England, France, and Italy. Cheryl is survived by Errol, her husband of 53 years, her son Brendan (Jessica), their two sons Lincoln and Micah Reiss, daughter Merryl and her twins Kevin and Carolyn Reiss. The family is grateful for her cheerful and knowledgeable caregiver Linda D. Yarborough. She was an avid soccer mom for son Brendan, and attended all of daughter Merryl's dance recitals. Cheryl was brave in the face of her medical issues. A private memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in memory of Mrs. Cheryl Reiss to support Parkinson's Disease Research c/o Emory University. Checks can be mailed to 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400; Atlanta, GA 30322, or to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, FODAC, 4900 Lewis Rd, Tucker, GA 30083

