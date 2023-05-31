REISMAN, Donald



Donald Reisman, 95, died May 30, 2023. Donald embodied the true definition of a mensch. A native of Atlanta, GA, he was raised in the large Jewish community of Midtown Atlanta. He attended Boys High School (now Midtown High), right around the corner from his house on 8th Street. He went on to attend Emory University, was a member of AEPi fraternity, and served as the President of the Emory Interfraternity Council among his many extracurricular titles. In the day, he would have been known as a 'Big Man on Campus' as he was always a doer. It would be a sorority mixer at University of Georgia where he would meet his sweetheart and partner in everything, Shirley Dunn, or as he called her "Squirrely". For the next 69 years, they took on the world together and created a lasting family legacy.



Throughout his long life, Donald had a wide scope of business acumen. After serving in the army and graduating from college, he took over the family furniture business after the untimely death of his father. During this time, he helped found the Atlanta Furniture Mart. After selling his manufacturing plant in 1969, he bought his first piece of commercial real estate with three other investors. This purchase turned into an extensive portfolio of real estate investments across metro Atlanta. He was best known for his mantra, "If you take care of your real estate, your real estate will take care of you."



Donald also invested in the arts and crafts business for many years and took leadership roles as president of the Southeast Craft and Hobby Association and later to become the president of the Hobby Industries of America. Outside of his business ventures, Donald had many passions. One of his strongest was the United Benevolent Society, a group that he and his brother-in-law kept afloat for many decades. Additionally, he led an active role at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue of which his parents were founding members.



Donald dedicated his life and heart to his wife Shirley and his beloved family. He will be best remembered for his generous spirit, altruism, and loyalty. He was truly one of the good guys in this world. One of Donald's greatest joys was taking his family on travels and holiday adventures in sunny places. If one's worth could be measured in the love and admiration of family, he was truly one of the wealthiest men on earth.



Donald is survived by his four children, Lisa, Howard (Linda), Gerald (Lisa) and Bruce (Vickie); grandchildren, Jared (Tristyn), Brandon, Brooke (Gavin), Nicole (Ben), Julia (Danny), Ethan, Jacob and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Jace, Reese, Leo, Sarah, Max and Charlotte; and nieces, Judy Landey, Charlotte Kaminsky, Cathy Biris. A special thanks to Margie Watson and Sonya Salmon for their love and dedication to Shirley and Donald.



Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 1 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Please make donations to the Ahavath Achim Synagogue - Shirley Reisman Media Outreach Fund, Jewish Family & Career Services or any other charitable organization of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/