Reis-Starr, Carol

REIS-STARR, Dr. Carol Ann



Dr. Carol A. Reis-Starr, 80, of Conway, SC, died on November 23, 2023. Along her journey of a happy life, she was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a nurse, a gerontologist and an educator. She was a native of Montoursville, PA, where her family first settled in the 1620s. Born on February 16, 1943, in Williamsport, PA, Dr. Reis-Starr was the daughter of the late Willard T. and Margaret A. Mitcheltree and the wife of the late P. Michael Reis and William W. Starr. A graduate of Montoursville High School, she earned her Nursing Degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, her Bachelor's Degree from Columbia College in Columbia, SC, and her Master's and PhD Degrees from the University of Massachusetts, Gerontology Institute, in Boston, MA. She was Professor Emeritus, and a Gerontologist on the faculty of Emory University School of Medicine, Division of Geriatric Medicine & Gerontology in Atlanta, GA, until her retirement in December of 2009. Prior to moving into academia, she was the Executive Director of Episcopal Housing Corporation and, earlier, the statewide Director of Long Term Care at the South Carolina Medical Care Foundation in Columbia, SC. She is survived by her children, Erik Reis (Pam), Karl Reis (Patty), and Heidi Reis (Michelle); two grandchildren, Gavin Reis and Page Edwards (Gilford); and two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Lily; and a sister, Margaret L. English in Roseville City, California. In accordance with Dr. Carol Reis-Starr's wishes, her body is being given to Anatomy Gift Register for purposes of scientific and medical research. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Dr. Reis-Starr's memory be made to the Emory University Division of Geriatric Medicine & Gerontology Scholarship Fund, 1841 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, or Agape Hospice, 3009-B Church Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 198 Long Avenue, Conway, SC 29526.



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