Reinhart, Jane

REINHART (Miller), Jane



Jane Miller Reinhart entered into heavenly rest on October 24, 2022. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Bob; daughter, Kelly (Brad); son, Bobby (Tara); brother, Jerry (June); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was so proud of her grandchildren, Lindsey (Casey), Kayla (Josh), Carson, and Alex, were blessed to call her Granna. Also, her great-grandson, Jordan, whom she would have loved so much!



Jane was born into a Christian home on a farm in Western Kentucky. She was the youngest child and the only daughter of Houston and Beulah Miller. She was the center of attention in the house with four older brothers, three of whom preceded her in death, Wes, Houston Jr., and Glenn. She graduated in 1957 from Holland High School in Indiana, where she was an "A" student, President of the Student Council, cheerleader, and a member of the band (flute) and chorus. She was active in 4H and was the Indiana winner at the Tri-State lamb show, winning her a trip to Chicago! This was a big deal for a girl from a small town in Indiana! Her father rewarded her with an accordion that she enjoyed playing!



Jane and Bob were high school sweethearts and married on the "hottest day" of the year in August of 1957. They moved to Bloomington, Indiana for four years where Bob was enrolled in Indiana University. During that time, Jane worked at IU in the Home Economics Department as a secretary. They moved to Atlanta in 1964, where they built a life filled with many blessings and wonderful neighbors/friends that have been like family (you know who you are). Jane enjoyed the basketball games she attended when Bob was coaching at Decatur High School and Georgia State University. She kept the score at EVERY single one. You took your life into your own hands if you were sitting beside her at one of those games. She may lean into you or hit you when a player was at the free throw line. She was truly the perfect coach's wife. She was supportive and enjoyed having the players over to the house.



Jane was the office manager for four urologists in Decatur. She was also a medical secretary at Emory Clinic, from which she retired, in 1999. She enjoyed volunteering at the Day Shelter for Women and Children and also at the Norcross Cooperative Ministry. She never missed a baton recital, band or chorus concert, or a sporting event for Kelly or Bobby. She had dinner on the table every night, even after late night ball games. She kept a perfect house and would put your dish in the dishwasher before you were finished with it.



Her faith was very important to her, as evidenced in her prayer journal that she kept until her fall in December, 2016. There was never a question as to where her family would be on Sunday mornings, Sunday nights or Wednesday nights. The family was active at Decatur Church of Christ for many years and then at Campus Church of Christ in more recent years. Jane enjoyed the Ladies Bible Study at Campus, as well as IMPACT group and cherished the relationships that she and Bob shared with their friends there.



Jane loved to travel! She and Bob were fortunate to travel to many destinations in the USA and abroad. They attended the Kentucky Derby for 37 consecutive years with family and dear friends. Jane particularly loved her trips to Italy with her travel buddies. She cherished her memories of Ormond Beach, Florida where the family spent lots of time during Kelly and Bobby's childhood and later in Flagler Beach with the entire family and close friends. She loved to walk on the beach with her friends and grandchildren. In fact, she pretty much liked to walk anywhere! Exercise was a big part of her life as she enjoyed water aerobics several times a week in her later years. Jane also LOVED to shop and was always impeccably dressed. She would shop just to "fill the holes in her closet." Her sweet tooth was as big as her head and she loved a good dessert.



Jane's family would especially like to thank John Pulliam, former administrator at Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods, and his exceptional staff, both past and present. They treated Jane with love, dignity and respect for nearly six years. Crossroads Hospice was also wonderful during Jane's last 10 weeks. We have been truly blessed.



There will be no formal service, but a gathering of friends and family on Sunday, November 13, at Campus Church of Christ, 1525 Indian Trail Rd., from 2-5 PM. Contributions can be made in memory of Jane to Georgia Agape, 3094 Mercer University Drive Suite 200, Atlanta, Georgia 30341. When you think of Jane, have a good piece of cake with your favorite ice cream, and make sure they come out even.

