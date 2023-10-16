Reingold, Lillian

REINGOLD (RUBIN), Lillian



Lillian Rubin Reingold, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 14, in Atlanta, GA, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 21, 1931, in Petah Tikva, Israel. As a young girl her family emigrated from Israel to Toledo, OH, where she had to learn a new language and culture. After marrying Arvin, she moved to Chattanooga, TN, to begin her new life, where she lived until 2016. Lillian loved her life in Chattanooga, surrounded by family and friends. Her passions included volunteering at the local hospitals, being an active member of B'nai Zion Congregation, exercising at the YMCA, walking with Arvin, playing Mahjong with her friends, and enjoying halftime at UT football games. Most of all, she loved seeing and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to working as a bookkeeper before she had her family, Lil managed the family-owned Park Plaza office building on Market Street.



Lillian was predeceased by her beloved and best friend, Arvin of 69 years; and brother, Harry Rubin. She is survived by her two children, Gayle Steinberg (Toby), Arthur Reingold (Susan); sister, Bernice Rubin; grandchildren, Lauren Steinberg, Eric Steinberg (Jessica), Melissa Ginsberg (Adam), Chad Sunstein (Eva), Joey Reingold, and Ellie Reingold. In addition she had five great-grandchildren; Cole and Blake Ginsberg, Isabella and Anabelle Steinberg, Lilah Sunstein; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Funeral Service to be held at B'nai Zion Cemetery, 605 Lullwater Road, Chattanooga, TN, on Monday, October 16, at 11 AM EDT. Service will be available via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84709414121?pwd=aTd1VDNIVDVVbEE1d0x5dDNuMWNPQT09 Meeting ID: 847 0941 4121, Passcode: 148714



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to B'nai Zion Congregation, 923 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37403 or the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, 5461 North Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37411.



Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



