REINGOLD, Arvin Arvin Harold Reingold, 90, died Sunday, October 18 in Atlanta, GA. He was born on July 22, 1930 in New York, NY. As a teenager his family moved to Chattanooga, TN where he lived until 2015. Arvin was the youngest of three children to Fannie and Joe Reingold. Arvin graduated from the University of Chattanooga and from the University of Tennessee Law School and practiced law in Chattanooga until 2015. He served in the Tennessee State legislature as a representative and was also a municipal court judge in East Ridge for many years. Arvin was a veteran serving in the army during the Korean War. He was an avid tennis player and season ticket holder for Volunteer football for decades. Arvin never met a stranger and it would take hours to walk with him a few blocks as he would talk to so many people along the way. He was very witty and was admired by everyone. The most important thing to Arvin was his family and he enjoyed being involved in every way possible with their happiness and growth. Arvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lillian, and his two children Gayle Steinberg (Toby), Arthur Reingold (Susan); six grandchildren, Lauren Steinberg, Eric Steinberg (Jessica), Melissa Ginsberg (Adam), Chad Sunstein (Eva), Joey Reingold, Ellie Reingold. In addition, Arvin had 4 great grandchildren: Blake Ginsberg, Cole Ginsberg, Isabella Steinberg and Lilah Sunstein and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at B'nai Zion Cemetery, 605 Lullwater Road, Chattanooga, TN, on Tuesday, October 20th, at 1 PM. Due to Covid-19 the service will be for immediate family only but can be seen virtually via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82667282102?pwd=UE9UZXM2amgycWRPdWZUNEZEQ3NSdz09 Meeting ID: 826 6728 2102 Passcode: 997365 A virtual Shiva service will be held on Tuesday evening at 6PM by going to the Ahavath Achim Synagogue website at: aasynagogue.org. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to B'nai Zion Synagogue, P.O. Box 3293, Cleveland, TN 37320 or Chadas, 207 Spears Avenue, P.O. Box 4797, Chattanooga, TN 37405. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

